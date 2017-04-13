Pulling on the boots for a cause

A JOURNEY around the country playing football in each state continues tonight for a radio presenter from Darwin.

Jackson Clark is set to run out for the Coffs Breakers tonight when last year's AFL North Coast runners-up meet Grafton at Ellem Oval.

Clark is embarking on a nomadic football journey where he aims to open the conversation about mental health between football clubs and its members.

The 23 year-old started his nomadic journey last week with a game for Coolangatta as he travel to all states and territories across Australia in the aim of being the first person to play at least one game of football in each state in the one season.

In the process he will conduct social media campaigns to encourage coaches, players and supporters of football clubs to seek help regarding mental health concerns.

Tonight he lines up for a match in New South Wales.

"I am very honoured and privileged to be given the opportunity to pull on a Coffs Breakers jumper," Clark said.

"The club has been great in regards to helping me out with a project like this."

The born and bred Territorian is an ambassador for non-for-profit charity Livin.

"We all know someone that is suffering from a mental illness," he said.

"These people should not have to suffer in silence or feel ashamed to speak out and seek help regarding their problems.

"The beauty of involving football clubs in this project is that we are able to reach such a broad demographic of people, both genders, all ages and different cultural backgrounds, in what is stereotypically a macho environment."