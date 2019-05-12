Pubs and clubs call for overhaul of ID scan laws

QUEENSLAND pubs and clubs want changes to the state's ID scanning laws as the Palaszczuk Government mulls a final report into the success of its "last drinks" alcohol-fuelled violence laws.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the Government has held preliminary talks with some industry figures as Cabinet prepares to discuss the recommendations of a report into its scanning, banning and restricted drinking hour's regime in coming weeks

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath is yet to reveal exactly what if any changes could be on the cards but said the report - received by the Government on April 2 - would be released in due course.

Many in the industry are hoping Cabinet will agree to possible scanning exemptions for some venues and a relaxation of scanning hours for others.

The Caxton Hotel's Ross Farquhar successfully challenged the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation in court to allow ID scanning hours to be relaxed from a 10pm start to an 11pm start at venues like his during major events like the State of Origin.

He said he was hoping that change will become permanent once Cabinet mulls the latest report.

"Since the scanning came in less than two years ago there is not one business other than us that hasn't either changed hands, changed its license or gone out of business.

"We all want a safer area and we all want a safer late night but killing off the business is not the way to do it."

Mr Farquhar urged the Government to consider ditching the need for scanning Sunday to Thursday and for the scanners to only be need from 11pm or midnight.

He said the state should also consider exemptions for some venues like those dedicated to live music.

Committee for Brisbane executive director Annie Macnaughton said the committee had been working to help maintain and grow Brisbane's live music scene and any changes that could bring relief would be welcomed.

"We would be very keen to see any legislative relief that provides a relief in the cost of running your business so if you are putting on a live act, the cost of security is not prohibitive.

"That includes Sunday to Thursday events and that includes all-ages events," she said.

"We don't want to see a situation where the night time economy is seriously depleted as has happened in Sydney."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called for the State to immediately release the report and to overhaul its "failed" ID scanning regime.

"Labor's ID scanning laws have been a disaster right from the start," she said.

"Brisbane should have a safe, vibrant and thriving night life instead it's being run like a nanny-state."

The Government, however, argues the scanning regime is working with about 943 banned people stopped from entering pubs and clubs since scanning began 23 months ago.

A spokeswoman said the number of new venues was also increasing each year with more than 500 new licences approved in the year to March.

The Government first introduced its last-drinks measures in July 2016, winding back drinking hours and banning shots after midnight.

It was to bring in a 1am lockout but that plan was ditched in early 2017 in favour of ID scanning and banning from July 1 that year.