Public submissions sought for proposed Assisted Dying Bill

NSW Labor MLC Lynda Voltz is co-sponsor of the proposed new Bill.

MEETINGS to seek public input for the proposed Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017 (NSW) are in the planning stages.

Visiting Nambucca Heads for a Cowper Labor Federal Electoral conference, State MLC Lynda Voltz said at least two public gatherings are planned.

"Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie are the most likely venues to give as many people as possible an opportunity to come and ask questions but most importantly, have a direct input into the Bill,” she said.

"Also, I feel the meetings should be attended by representatives of all parties and we will invite Greens and Nationals to participate.”

The object of the proposed Bill is to provide a legislative framework for the rights of terminally ill persons to request and receive assistance to end their lives voluntarily.

Under this framework, certain terminally ill persons may be assisted by their medical practitioners and other nominated persons to administer a substance to themselves.

The Bill provides protection for persons providing such assistance and sets up safeguards against possible abuse of the right recognised by the Bill.

Ms Voltz said the sponsors of the Bill hope to have it ready to go before the Parliament before the end of this year.