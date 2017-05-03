22°
Public schools set to receive boosts in funding

Jasmine Minhas
| 3rd May 2017 10:00 AM
WIN: Toormina High School will receive $1.15 million from State Government funding for the maintenance of the school.
WIN: Toormina High School will receive $1.15 million from State Government funding for the maintenance of the school.

AMID an uproar surrounding the government's higher education changes, public schools are set to benefit from a major boost in Federal funding - but private institutions aren't as lucky.

Under a new plan, the Federal Government funding will almost double to $30.6 billion in the next ten years, a 75% increase.

Public school funding will increase by 94%, while private school funding will increase 62%.

At this stage it is unknown which private schools will be affected.

Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, said the boost includes more than $2.2 billion in new funding over the first four years to be included in this year's budget following on from an additional $1.2 billion in last year's budget.

"This is a great outcome for our nation's children, and in particular students from regional areas like ours who will benefit the most from the new approach.

"Our reforms will set our schools up for the future, and deliver fair, needs-based funding for all Australian students.”

It has also been announced David Gonski will lead a new inquiry dubbed "Gonski 2.0”.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also announced a number of schools across NSW will receive a record $390 million injection of funding for a blitz on backlog repairs.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said Toormina High School will receive $1.15 million of this funding.

"This increased funding will help provide the maintenance this school needs now and into the future,” Mr Fraser said.

"Maintaining school facilities is essential to ensuring our students get the education they deserve and I'm delighted the NSW Government has delivered on this funding.”

An additional $60 million to clear school maintenance backlogs across the state has been announced, bringing total funding for school maintenance to $390 million.

Under the program, roofing, floor coverings, painting and other maintenance items will be fixed by December 2018.

The government has also announced the creation of Education Infrastructure NSW, a new specialist assets unit that will take over responsibility for the schools maintenance program.

Coffs Coast Advocate
