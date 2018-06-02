Public meetings to be held against proposed logging rules

The changes aim to balance environmental outcomes and timber supply.

The changes aim to balance environmental outcomes and timber supply. John Gass /TWE110112mill

A NUMBER of public meetings will be held by conservation groups to discuss the State Government's proposals to change logging rules, which could see the logging of protected forests.

The North East Forest Alliance claims the changes will remove protections for threatened species, allow intensified logging, establish a clearfelling zone, reduce buffers on headwater stream, as well as opening up oldgrowth forests for logging which have been protected for the past 20 years.

The NSW Government released the draft Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approvals last month, which is open for consultation until June 29.

According to the NSW Government, the changes aim to balance environmental outcomes and timber supply.

A Bellingen Environment Centre spokesperson said the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen regions will be greatly affected by the proposed changes.

”The Government's proposed intensive harvesting zone of 140,000ha between Taree and Grafton is heavily centred on the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen regions,” they said.

”With the NSW Government not conducting any public consultation sessions on the proposals the only way the community can find out about these and other proposals to strip further timber from our local forests is to attend the meetings.”

A meeting will be held in Bellingen on Sunday from 3pm at Bellingen Memorial Hall, and in Coffs Harbour on June 14 from 6.30pm at the Cavanbah Centre.