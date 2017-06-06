20°
Public Education Alliance to protest new funding model

Keagan Elder
| 6th Jun 2017 5:36 PM
GONSKI SUPPORTERS: Principals, teachers and students rally in a bid to persuade the Federal Government to continue Gonski funding.
GONSKI SUPPORTERS: Principals, teachers and students rally in a bid to persuade the Federal Government to continue Gonski funding.

THE Public Education Alliance will stage a stand up against what it claims will be a cut in school funding.

NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Ian Watson said schools in the Cowper electorate would get 80% less of its funding in 2018 and 2019 under the amended Australian Education Act 2013.

Under the Act, government schools will receive 20% and non-government schools will receive 80% of the Commonwealth share of the Schooling Resource Standard - the centrepiece of the new needs-based funding model.

Mr Watson said this would mean a loss of $21.87 million for the area under the Turnbull Government school funding plan.

Tomorrow, the Public Education Alliance will meet at the Coffs Harbour High School before moving to protest outside of Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office at 4pm.

Mr Hartsuyker last month said an additional $507.2 million for Cowper schools was one step closer to being secured after the Coalition Government's needs-based funding plan passed the House of Representatives.

The Quality Schools needs-based funding scheme will provide an investment of $242.3 billion in recurrent funding over the next 10 years.

Under Quality School, Commonwealth funding will rise from $17.5 billion this year to $30.6 billion in 2027.

Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said the Turnbull Government's plan had been backed by parent and education groups.

Topics:  nsw teachers federation public education alliance quality schools funding turnbull government

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

