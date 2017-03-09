Public debate on foreshores future

Jetty Beach, Coffs Harbour will be the site of a major public works program this year.

Jetty4Shore not for sure

COFFS Harbour City Council has been deceitful over plans to redevelop the Jetty Foreshores.

As pointed out by former councillor, Mark Graham, environmental reports for the area near the Yacht Club have been disregarded and council has put the project into the hands of Tenderlink, an online tender merchant.

A swathe of documents relating to the project were only available to tenderers for jetty infrastructure work until Jetty Dunecare managed to badger and squeeze them out of council.

I fear that Tenderlink is used by some councils to get through projects that are contentious and unsubstantiated from financial, social and environmental perspectives.

The General Manager and the Mayor need to give us the true picture about our beloved Jetty Foreshores as a matter of urgency.

Wayne Evans,

Sandy Beach

Construction will start next week on a new 60-space car park at the Jetty Foreshores off Jordan Esplanade. CHCC

It's time to see the view though the trees

REGARDING the council's plans to continue to beautify the Jetty Foreshores, I see little point in wasting money constructing boardwalks, amphitheatres and playgrounds if steps aren't taken to firstly clear the beachfront scrub that has grown without checks over many years. This vegetation is not native to the area, it was not there in the 1970s and was irresponsibly planted by landcare groups over the years with little thought given to the messy scrub it would grow to become. The big issue is it blocks the best view in Coffs Harbour for locals and tourists alike. Sure it buffers the playgrounds from adverse weather and wind but too could more asthetically pleasing plantings. Just look at Port Macquarie or Queensland coastal strips for inspiration.

On quick inspection you'll find the Jetty Beach dunes thick of noxious weeds and invasive species such as lantana. I believe it is time to start thinning the scrub and start over again.

Parents visiting the playgrounds, and families picnicing there of a weekend, even tourists driving along our foreshores would sure benefit from a harbour view in this popular location.

Terry Robinson,

Sapphire Beach

A Jackknifed B-Double saw the southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy closed for two hours lst Friday night. Frank Redward

Blame game politics on bypass

OUR state member has been in office for over 25 years and the federal member for 15 years and they have the audacity to blame Labor for the fact we still do not have a firm approval for a by-pass. They wonder why voters are becoming disillusioned.

John Walz,

Coffs Harbour