Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
News

Pub patrons alert police to drunk driver

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who blew more than four times the legal limit told a court he was a recovering alcoholic.

Darryl Charles Knight, 56, plead guilty to high-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The Labrador man recorded a reading of 0.211 about 9.15pm on March 14 in Macksville.

Knight's lawyer said the recovering alcoholic had gone through a tense period of caring for his mother as well as dealing with his own significant mental health issues but had taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

The court heard Knight had intended to go to the pub for a drink and a meal but ended up drinking more.

Court documents revealed patrons at the hotel waved to police and pointed to Knight's van as he drove off and u-turned over double lines.

At the time, he told police: "Yes, I'll be honest with you. I'm over the limit."

Knight's solicitor said when he left his car on the side of the road it was broken into and $2000 worth of camping equipment was stolen.

Knight was convicted, fined $500 and given a two-year community corrections order.

He lost his licence for six months and will require a breathalyser interlock device on his car.

More Stories

drink driving northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        Horses Newcastle heavyweight Kris Lees provides phenomenal comeback win in Iron Jack Grafton Cup.

        Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        premium_icon Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        News New findings a blow for the Coffs/Clarence region.

        July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        premium_icon July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        People and Places IT MAY have reduced crowds, but Clarence River Jockey Club is showing the way...

        CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        premium_icon CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        News Dirt bike crash prompts school holiday safety plea from paramedics.