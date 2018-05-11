Psychologist faces 23 more indecent assault charges

The 52-year-old was served a Future Court Attendance Notice for an additional 23 charges yesterday.

FURTHER charges have been laid against a Coffs Harbour psychologist over the alleged indecent assaults of five patients in his care.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began investigations against the psychologist in May 2017 after receiving reports one of the psychologist's patients, a young boy, had been indecently assaulted.

He was arrested and charged on May 29 last year and remains before the court.

After further inquiries, the 52-year-old was yesterday served a Court Attendance Notice for the additional 23 charges.

Police will allege in court the new charges relate to the grooming and indecent assault of five patients between 2015 and 2017, then aged between nine and 22.

The man remains in custody and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, May 15.

Inquiries are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.