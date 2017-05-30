Psychologist charged with assaulting young boy

A psychologist has been charged with four counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years, according to NSW Police media.

A COFFS Harbour psychologist has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting a young patient earlier this month.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad began an investigation following reports the boy had been indecently assaulted by his psychologist.

NSW Police media say a 51-year-old man was arrested at a clinic in Coffs Harbour around 9.50am on Monday, May 29.

He has been charged with four counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years.

Police will allege in court the man was treating the child at the time of the indecent assaults.

The man appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, May 29.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at the same court on July 11.