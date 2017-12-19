Psychologist charged for indecently assaulting child

Investigations are continuing following the arrest of a psychologist over alleged indecent assaults of a child patient.

A COFFS Harbour-based psychologist has been charged over a series of indecent assaults against a child patient.

Around 9am yesterday, December 18, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad Coffs Harbour arrested and charged the 51-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, four counts of aggravated indecent assault and four counts of aggravated act of indecency.

He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.