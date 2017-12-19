Menu
Login
News

Psychologist charged for indecently assaulting child

Investigations are continuing following the arrest of a psychologist over alleged indecent assaults of a child patient.
Investigations are continuing following the arrest of a psychologist over alleged indecent assaults of a child patient. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

A COFFS Harbour-based psychologist has been charged over a series of indecent assaults against a child patient.

Around 9am yesterday, December 18, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad Coffs Harbour arrested and charged the 51-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, four counts of aggravated indecent assault and four counts of aggravated act of indecency.

He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Topics:  child abuse coffs harbour indecent assault nsw police police psychologist

Coffs Coast Advocate
Japan in the heart of Coffs

Japan in the heart of Coffs

Flavoursome cuisine leads to success

Coffs Harbour bypass business plan handover

We are launching #beepforabypass to remind the Federal Government of the funding need for a Coffs Harbour bypass.

Federal Government to receive State Government's bypass plan

New position for Hartsuyker in Cabinet reshuffle

Luke Hartsuyker is the new Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment after today's announcement of the Turnbull Government's cabinet reshuffle.

New role for Cowper MP in Turnbull Government's rejigged cabinet.

Raleigh bridge closing temporarily for facelift

GRAND HISTORY: Heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge has been serving the community for more than eight decades.

A shut down of Raleigh Bridge in early 2018 will allow maintenance

Local Partners