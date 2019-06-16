Psychic ‘sees’ missing William’s new life

Missing youngster William Tyrrell is alive and living happily in Western Australia, according to a famed American psychic, who was able to "tune into" his location in surprising detail.

American psychic detective Pam Coronado Picture: Facebook

Pam Coronado is well known to TV audiences in the US and shot to fame in the late 1990s after she dreamt the location of a missing woman, then worked with Californian police to successfully find her.

Ms Coronado told True Crime Australia she never knows what she will get, but in 20 years as a practising psychic she has had several successes in the US, including two months ago when she found a runaway, and now hopes any information she has will help Australian police.

During the lecture, which was filmed, one of her Australian students proposed she tune into the case which had been making headlines across Australia since the then three-year-old William disappeared in September 2014 from his foster grandmother's house in Kendall, south of Port Macquarie in NSW.

A picture of him wearing a Spider-Man suit, taken moments before his abduction, is a well-known image.

William Tyrrell was just three when he disappeared. Picture: AAP

Ms Coronado said she had never been to Australia but tuned in and intuitively visualised William in a schoolyard in what she felt was Western Australia.

"My students were curious what I would come up with, so I did a session on him," she said.

Pam Coronado says William Tyrrell seemed happy when she visualised him.

"I expected him to not be alive and so, when I first tuned into him, I usually try to touchdown to where they are and immediately saw this kid eating a sandwich and I thought, 'ah he's alive'. I just don't think he is dead.

"I kept feeling it was Western Australia but it wasn't clear for me, I kept thinking also he went to a private school, which I then went on to describe, and he appears to be with someone he knows.

"There was a guy who looked like a grown up version of William, looked just like him and he was on a motorbike, was like a cool character. I saw him (William) in some sort of academy like a music or religious school, it had that feeling. Navy blue shirt and shorts, a uniform.

"He didn't seem to be under duress, he seemed happy and it felt like the person he was with he felt happy and safe with. What blows my mind is that that can be possible."

Pam Coronado on the Dr Phil TV show.

Ms Coronado described scenes at the school, including a dome and dated, old steel monkey bars, and a lot more about the man, who she described as possibly in the music scene, and details about a motorbike and a wildlife sanctuary.

"He seemed like he really was in a happy place … It felt so much to me he was safe and being cared for," she said.

She said she rarely went to police unsolicited, but detectives in the US would reach out to her. She said she had initially been approached by the foundation searching for missing British youngster Madeleine McCann and did tune in to where she was initially, but said the family decided against contracting her.

Officers search dense bushland in the hunt for William Tyrrell. Picture: Peter Lorimer

She said she sometimes saw her ability as a burden and she appreciated any information she had could be distressing.

"Sometimes I have so many people, desperate families, reaching out to me for help, it's pretty overwhelming sometimes," she said.

Police said yesterday they could not comment on the information.

'The matter is subject to a Coronial Inquest and it is not appropriate to comment further," a spokeswoman for Strike Force Rosann said.

The inquest into William's disappearance continues in August.