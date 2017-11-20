Psych charged for indecent assault of second young patient

A PSYCHOLOGIST has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting a young patient earlier this year.

In May, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad Coffs Harbour started an investigation following reports a young boy had been indecently assaulted by his psychologist.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with child sex offences on May 29. He remains before the court.

Following further inquiries, the man was arrested by Child Abuse Squad detectives at Coffs Harbour Police Station earlier today.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated act of indecency, indecent assault of person under 16 years, and groom child for unlawful sexual activity.

Police will allege in court the charges relate to the indecent assault of a second young male patient during sessions earlier this year.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on January 9.

Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.