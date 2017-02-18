Providing new job opportunities for young people

IF you've been struggling to find a job in the area as a young person, this new incentive might be exactly what you need.

Financial incentives of up to $10,000 are available from the Federal Government to help local businesses hire young people in the community.

To be rolled out in April, the program will help up to 120,000 vulnerable young Australians through pre-employment training, internships and wage subsidies.

"There is no high priority for our community and for the Government than creating jobs," said Kevin Hogan, Federal Member for Page.

"I'm delighted to see these incentives are being improved to support more local employers to hire more workers," he said.

New wage subsidies are a key component of the Governments new jobactive PaTH Program and the incentive will not only grow the economy but help people to become job ready.