Providing a way to help people struggling

LOOK past Woolgoolga's vibrant village atmosphere and beautiful beaches and, like most towns across Australia, you'll find locals struggling to pay the bills, or living with homelessness.

But one local business is asking locals to help ease the burden.

Let's Tango in Woolgoolga has become part of a pay-it-forward program where diners can elect to buy a voucher for either a kebab or juice for those struggling to make ends meet.

The vouchers are collected by staff at Let's Tango and given to Key Employment which distributes the meal vouchers to clients and people they meet in the local community who need a little bit of help.

Lisa Nichols from Key Employment said the situation was dire for many locals.

"Not just the homeless people, but people who are struggling with their budget; at the end of their Centrelink payments there's not a lot left at the end of the week,” she said.

"If you get $520 a fortnight from Centrelink and your rent is $300 a week, you're in minus already.”

Lisa says a lot of people are sleeping in their cars, couch surfing, and a group of young people often camp at the beach.

By paying it forward, the community is able to make a small purchase and a huge impact on someone going through a tough time.