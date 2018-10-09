Proud of businesses

I AM writing this article as a recently elected committee member of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

Since moving to Coffs Harbour in 1985 as a teenager, I have witnessed some dramatic changes to the area and significant growth.

With that growth has come opportunities for education, employment and recreation for the people of Coffs Harbour.

Our region has welcomed many new residents from all parts of not only Australia but the world. The infrastructure that we have in place and the new infrastructure in progress and planned are key reasons people choose to move to Coffs Harbour.

Some of the people who have moved to the area have brought their businesses with them, or have maybe bought an existing business or created one.

Small business plays an important role in our community as a provider of goods and services as well as providing employment.

We have a diverse range of businesses in Coffs Harbour who conduct their business not only in the Coffs Harbour area, but all over Australia and the world.

This was made evident recently at the inaugural Business Expo which the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce held at Opal Cove Resort.

At the Business Expo the exhibitors displayed the goods and services they provide and I was most impressed by the quality and professionalism of these local businesses.

I commend these businesses for taking the time and the effort to support our expo.

Walking around the Business Expo I found exhibitors whose businesses I was not aware of and a range of new products and services which are available locally.

This leads me to an important point which the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce promotes.

It is crucial that we all support our local businesses and shop local at every opportunity. Whether it be for personal purposes or business, our local businesses should be given an opportunity to provide their goods and services to you so they can continue to function in our community.

So next time you are looking at a product or service from out of town, take the time to see if you can source it locally.

The Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce has recently welcomed new businesses as members and is always looking for more.

If you have a business and are interested in joining, please check out our website: coffschamber.com.au for further details.