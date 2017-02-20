Proud Mary in Hotel California

GET aboard proud Mary as the Kings of Country Rock set sail down the dark desert highway of the 1970's.

Featuring the platinum hits of The Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival, this is an epic musical salute to two of America's country rock legends. A two-hour stage spectacular that captures the sounds and excitement of America's country rock icons and features all the timeless rock and roll classics that defined The Eagles and CCR as 1970's superstars.

Part one of the show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles, the highest-selling American band in U.S history with more than 120 million album sales worldwide.

Masterpieces such as Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Already Gone, One of These Nights, Lyin' Eyes, Take It to the Limit, New Kid in Town, Desperado, Hotel California and Life in the Fast Lane are all faithfully reproduced.

Part two of the show kicks into overdrive, featuring the chart topping sounds of San Francisco's favourite sons- Creedence Clearwater Revival. From 1968 to 1972 the band churned out six powerful albums with hits including Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Born On The Bayou and Have You Ever Seen The Rain?.

The Kings of Country Rock Tour is much more than a concert; it's the ultimate rock experience with a cast of multi-talented and internationally respected musicians, replica costumes and instruments.

THE GIG:

Jetty Memorial Theatre March 3 and 4. Tickets at box office or online.