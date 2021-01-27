Menu
Smoking ceremony in Bellingen on Tuesday morning.
Smoking ceremony in Bellingen on Tuesday morning.
Community

Proud community comes together at impromptu gathering

Janine Watson
27th Jan 2021 11:45 AM
People from all walks of life came down to the river at Bellingen for an impromptu gathering yesterday morning.

"Not bad for a last minute kind of thing. Even the Mayor came down," Robbo Canning said.

He is a well known local man and often busks, playing his didgeridoo and sharing stories about his culture with locals and visitors.

"People were asking me: are you going to do anything Robbo?."

One man came draped in an Australian flag with the Aboriginal flag over the Union Jack. Photos by Janine Watson.
One man came draped in an Australian flag with the Aboriginal flag over the Union Jack. Photos by Janine Watson.

Late last week he posted a flyer for an ochre and smoking ceremony.

After lines of people chatted with Tuulenana Iuli and Dianne Rae as they applied ochre and they spoke of the connection to the earth that it symbolises, the crowd sat down to hear from Robbo.

Applying ochre.
Applying ochre.

He told the crowd he used to attend Invasion Day protests but since coming to Bellingen he had a different perspective on the day.

He said the Union Jack on the Australian flag symbolises trauma for first nation people. One person in the crowd came draped in an Australian flag with an Aboriginal flag over the Union Jack.

Tuulenana Iuli and Dianne Rae applying ochre on Tuesday morning.
Tuulenana Iuli and Dianne Rae applying ochre on Tuesday morning.

Robbo spoke of lost lives, culture and identity and acknowledged the families of our convict ancestors who were left behind.

It was then over to the crowd and people stood to share their thoughts on the day.

Betty Small was overcome with emotion saying how happy she was to be living in such an inclusive community.

One man who grew up in Bondi Junction said he had never met an indigenous person before moving out of Sydney and he thanked organisers for the gathering.

Betty Small at the smoking ceremony in Bellingen.
Betty Small at the smoking ceremony in Bellingen.

Other people spoke of the strength of community action - not waiting for grants or government support - to make things happen.

As the talk died down Treaty by Yothu Yindi was played and people got up and danced.

Later the crowd were invited to take part in a smoking ceremony

