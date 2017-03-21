26°
Protests over Boral's North Coast forestry deal

21st Mar 2017 6:30 AM
ANTI-LOGGING: Dozens of locals converged on the Forestry Corporation's Coffs Harbour office in protest against proposed logging of coastal forest between Grafton and Taree.
ANTI-LOGGING: Dozens of locals converged on the Forestry Corporation's Coffs Harbour office in protest against proposed logging of coastal forest between Grafton and Taree. Claudia Jambor

LOCAL environmentalists will today use 'International Day Of Forests' to rally outside Coffs Harbour Forestry Office calling for an end to Regional Forest Agreements and a start to a new approach to forest management.

Ashley Love, Vice president of the North Coast Environment Council said the root causes of problems within the Forestry Corporation are the over commitment by governments of timber to industry through the Regional Forest Agreements.

Mr Love said the problem is occurring all round Australia and is coming to a head over the next two years with the end of the current 20 year RFA's.

"On the North Coast of NSW we have had the NSW Government pay Boral Pty Ltd $8 million to buy back 'non-existent wood'," Mr Love said.

"The NSW Forest Corporation is seeking government approval for 'virtual clear felling' of coastal forests and intensive mechanised harvesting of other forests to eke out more timber.

"The latest trick for the NSW Forest Corporation is to seek fresh compensation for the protection of threatened ecological communities and core koala habitat it has legally been required to protect for 20 years."

This latest protest will follow recent anti-logging rallies in Tarkeeth State Forest and meetings over plans to log the headwaters of the Kalang River.

Ironically, today also marks World Wood Day, where Planet Ark will release a new report detailing the significant health and wellbeing benefits of using wood and wooden products inside our homes, workplaces, schools, and hospitals.

The non-for-profit Environmental Foundation serves with a vision of a world where people live in balance with nature. 

Topics: forestry corporation of nsw international day of forests north coast protests

