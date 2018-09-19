Protests across the state call for 'justice for Bowraville'

Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville 26 years ago.

Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville 26 years ago. Frank Redward

THE families of three children murdered in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago have vowed to keep fighting despite the failed attempt to have a suspect face a single trial for their murders.

They have planned simultaneous rallies on Thursday after the Court of Criminal Appeal rejected the bid to have the 52-year-old face trial for the murders.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, was previously acquitted at separate trials of murdering two of the children - Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 - in late 1990 and early 1991.

Evelyn, Clinton and Colleen Walker, 16, disappeared from Bowraville over a five-month period from September 1990. The body of 16-year-old Colleen Walker has never been found although her clothing was pulled from the Nambucca River in a bag weighed down with rocks.

Changes to double jeopardy laws, allowing for a person to be tried for the same crime for which they have already been acquitted, provided there's fresh and compelling evidence, had provided some hope for the families of the murdered children.

Speaking outside the Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday after the ruling, family members said they had been 'kicked in the guts' by the court system and the law, but they were going to keep fighting.

FIGHTING ON: Protests will be held in response to last week's decision in relation to the Bowraville murders. Janine Watson

This fight will play out in James Park, Bowraville; outside NSW Parliament house in Sydney; and at Bruxner Park, Tenterfield with simultaneous rallies from 10am. Protesters are urged to make posters with #JusticeforBowraville and take photos of themselves at the rallies and share them on social media.

Dorrigo woman Bianca Bettles will be attending the Bowraville rally and she urges others to join her.

"I have little cousins and it's sad - black lives matter. I feel very strongly about this case. I feel like these children deserve justice. We need to band together to show we're not going to give up."

For more information on the rallies search Facebook for: 'Protest: Justice for Bowraville in Bowra!'