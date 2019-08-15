Protesters won’t stop until forests are preserved

PROTESTERS fighting to protect forests near Bellingen say they’ve discovered several breaches of Federal and State environmental laws.

But according to local ecologist Mark Graham this could have little impact on future logging operations planned by the Forestry Corporation of NSW.

“The various environmental regulators seem to be ineffectual, they’re virtually running a protection racket for the State Government,” Mr Graham said.

The Forestry Corporation deny this saying local staff are well trained professionals who are passionate about their work and take environmental compliance very seriously.

The Corporation has been planning logging in the area for some time now but could not confirm when operations would begin.

The majority of the work to date has been road clearing for access when logging in the Upper Kalang does takes place.

“We are currently undertaking planning and road improvements for a selective harvesting operation in areas of Roses Creek and Scotchman State Forest,” a Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesperson said.

“The intention is to commence harvesting later this year although the actual start date will depend on many operational factors and is not known at this time.”

The forests comprise the headwaters of the Kalang River. Community volunteers and environmental experts from the Friends of Kalang Headwaters (FKH) have been camped in the area conducting flora and fauna surveys and documenting breaches.

They say they have documented a host of breaches related to roadworks in preparation for industrial logging.

“Logging access roads have recently been built within four State Forest compartments across the Upper Kalang. These have destroyed, damaged and degraded habitat for the Threatened Long-nosed Potoroo, Koala, Sphagnum Frog, Glossy Black Cockatoo and the Lowland Rainforest Threatened Ecological Community,” Jonas Bellchambers from FKH said.

“This is a serious breach of both NSW and Commonwealth environmental laws.”

Protesters are carrying out wildlife surveys and have discovered what they say is the largest known population of the Nationally Vulnerable Long-nosed Potoroo in the Coffs Coast region.

He says the works have caused major sediment mobilisation into both the Bellinger and Kalang River headwaters and the death of hundreds of Nationally Endangered Milky Silkpod Vines.

The ‘friends’ are calling on Environment Minister, Matt Kean to intervene to stop all logging and to reserve these forests as extensions to New England National Park and Baalijin Nature Reserve and ultimately as part of the Great Koala National Park.

They’ve also questioned the survey work carried out by the Forestry Corporation.

“Our biodiversity surveys have established the presence of a nationally significant breeding colony of koalas across the entire area proposed for logging but surveys undertaken by Forestry only recorded a single koala feed tree,” Mr Bellchambers said.

“The science is very clear, industrial logging is not compatible with the maintenance of a viable koala population in these remarkable forests.”

The Forestry Corporation stand by their surveys and say threatened species are regularly found in the forests and specific protections are implemented to ensure habitat is maintained in and around the areas they harvest.

“In undertaking our planning we have already identified and mapped 600 hectares that will be set aside as biodiversity and landscape protections, which leaves just under 20 per cent of the total area available for timber harvesting in which some trees will be harvested now, while others are left to grow on to be harvested later, or kept permanently for their habitat value,” the Forestry spokesperson said.

“The operation will focus on high-value products, such as transmission poles, sawlogs, veneer logs and bridge timbers.”

Protesters will continue to have a presence and conduct surveys at their blockade approximately 20km along Horseshoe Road from the intersection with Waterfall Way.