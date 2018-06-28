Protesters turn heads with bold statement on Pacific Hwy

The large banner was dropped over the rail bridge at Coffs Harbour this morning.

MOTORISTS on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this morning were met with an unusual sight as the words 'No New Coal' emblazoned on a large banner was dropped over the rail bridge.

It was the latest stunt in a series of community actions by the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, a group of local Adani protesters.

The group has been holding rallies ahead of the national day of action again coal this weekend, initiated by Frontline Action on Coal, which will see Adani protesters across Australia stage non-violent actions.

As part of this, the group will hold a 'street party' by the Pacific Hwy in the city centre on Saturday.

”Enough is enough. We are here to reclaim our future and will continue to take action until we turn the tide. We cannot allow big dirty coal mines to be built, not by Adani, not by anyone,” said CCCAG's Marnie Cotton.

”Coal is the biggest driver of climate change, it's killing the Great Barrier Reef and intensifying droughts, bushfires and storms.

”While large parts of our food bowl in western NSW struggle with drought, our Government is still supporting coal and holding back the transition to renewable energy. While Pacific Islands are fighting for survival and our own coastline here is threatened by rising seas, our Government is actively locking in climate chaos.”

The local anti-Adani campaign was first launched in April last year in what protesters called "the fight of our times”.

Efforts from Indian mining giant Adani to construct the controversial coal mine at Queensland's Galilee Basin continues despite set backs and delays, including the company failing to secure the funding to build the $6.7m first stage of the mine before its March 31 deadline.

A number of protests were recently sparked following reports Adani was seeking funding through Australia's export finance agency.

Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project involves the proposed building of Australia's largest thermal coal mine.