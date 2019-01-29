Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

SAY NO: Anti-cashless card advocates Kathryn Wilkes and Jennifer Cameron believe no Aussie should feel they are less than any other Aussies.

THE Cashless Debit Card trial roll-out begins in Hinkler today and a group of locals are set to stage a peaceful sit-in to make sure their voices are heard.

A peaceful protest will be held at council chambers on Bourbong St, before protesters move to picket Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's office on Woongarra St.

And while the card has a roll-out date of today, there could be a wait for some.

The NewsMail understands some participants could be waiting months for their card.

Mr Pitt last week said with more than 6000 participants, the card couldn't "just switch on overnight".

An Indue spokesperson confirmed cards will need to be activated "before it can be used".

"Participants are encouraged to activate their cards upon receipt," the spokesperson said.

And with the roll-out beginning, it's not just card recipients who will be feeling the changes brought on by the trial.

Bundy's businesses who sell alcohol or gambling products will soon begin declining cashless card transactions - unless the venue has opted to accept cashless card payment for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Indue's website features a list of blocked and excluded merchants in Bundy, and also shows which businesses will accept card payments.

Businesses blocking payments from the card are:

Bundaberg Distilling Company

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing

Bargara Brewing Company and the Brewhouse

Metro Hotel

Moore Park Beach Tavern

Elliott Heads Bowls Club

Innes Park Country Club

Coral Cove Golf Club

Apple Tree Creek Hotel

The Old Bundy Tavern

Businesses accepting card payments for meals and non-alcoholic beverages, are:

Grand Hotel Childers

Across The Waves

Brothers Sports Club

To view Indue's list visit: https://bit.ly/2WnvylZ.