Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Environment

Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Aug 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-ADANI activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.

The action at the mine site comes after extensive protests which have shut down streets in Brisbane the past few weeks.

More Stories

adani adani mine editors picks protesters

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Who’s appearing today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who’s appearing today

    News List of the accused to appear before a magistrate in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local courts today.

    HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    premium_icon HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    News Coffs Harbour is seeing more than $300m in health developments

    Research turns stereotype on its head

    premium_icon Research turns stereotype on its head

    Pets & Animals The supposedly sleepy koala is more active than previously thought.

    REGISTER HERE: Jets to train rookies in Coffs clinic

    premium_icon REGISTER HERE: Jets to train rookies in Coffs clinic

    Sport Newcastle Jets coaching clinic coming to Coffs Harbour.