Protesters slapped with $80,000 worth of fines

Coffs Coast residents Liisa Rusanen, John Ross, Daniel Skerrett and Ella Skerrett were arrested at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal last month. Contributed

A TOTAL of 14 anti-Adani protesters have been slapped with almost $80,000 worth of fines after they were arrested for shutting down a coal terminal at Abbot Point for seven hours earlier this year.

The group targeted the Adani-owned port on January 18 as a protest against the proposed Charmichael coal mine in Central Queensland.

Four Coffs Harbour locals from the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group faced court at Bowen on Tuesday after they chained themselves to a coal loader during the protest.

Ella Skerrett, Daniel Skerrett, John Ross and Liisa Rusanen all pleaded guilty to three charges including trespass, interfering with port operations and contravening police direction.

No convictions were recorded but they were fined $8,000 each.

The four launched a crowdfunding campaign last month to cover the cost of the fines, raising around $9,000 in total.

Ella Skerrett, a horticulturalist from Bonville, said she was surprised by the size her $8000 fine

"While I'm disappointed with the fine, I feel it was worth the effort and personal sacrifice. The fine is nothing compared to the damage that coal is causing by fuelling climate change," she said.

For John Ross, nurseryman and bookshop owner, it was his second arrest protesting Adani.

"The movement to stop coal is growing and I felt really well supported at today's court case. I'm more determined than ever to find ways to push for stronger action on climate change," Mr Ross said.

"With our government failing to take the action needed to stop climate change, ordinary people like us are taking peaceful direct action to keep coal in the ground. For the sake of my children and all of us who will suffer the consequences of the climate crisis, we have a duty to act, but we're running out of time," Liisa Rusanen said.