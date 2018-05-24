Menu
Protesters rally for change in Coffs Harbour

Jasmine Minhas
by
24th May 2018 2:30 PM
DONNING pig masks and chanting in the Coffs Harbour CBD this morning, it was another desperate plea to Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker to change his stance on what could become the largest coal mine in Australia.

The protesters were calling on Mr Hartsuyker to oppose tax-payer money being spent to fund the Adani Carmichael coal mine following reports earlier this year Adani was seeking funding through Australia's export finance agency.

Residents and members of the Coffs Harbour Climate Action Group marched through the city centre and rallied outside the Federal MP's office, dressed in outlandish costumes and performing street theatre in opposition to the proposed coal mine to be located at Queensland's Galilee Basin.

"We're opposed the the Government's plan in particular to give $1 billion of public money to Adani. We think the money could be better spent in other areas of the community," Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen said.

"We think that in this age, where we're really facing a climate change emergency, we should not be funding or opening new coal mines at all.

"Luke has said he supports the Adani coal mine and we think he needs to get with the general community. Polls have shown a massive majority of people are opposed to public money being spent on a coal mine."

ABC reported in January EFIC held talks on Adani with Trade Minister Steve Ciobo.

An Anti-Adani protest was also held outside Mr Ciobo's Gold Coast electorate office this morning, with protesters calling on him to deny Adani access to funding from EFIC.

Coffs Coast Advocate

