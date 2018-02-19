Protesters launch crowdfunding campaign to pay off fines

Coffs Coast residents John Ross, Liisa Rusanen, Ella Skerrett and Daniel Skerrett were arrested at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal last month.

ANTI-ADANI protesters are launching a crowdfunding campaign to cover the cost of fines they were issued after they were arrested during a protest last month.

Coffs Coast residents Liisa Rusanen, John Ross, Daniel Skerrett and Ella Skerrett were arrested at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal after they stopped the operations of the port for seven hours by locking themselves to a coal loader.

The four members of the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group were arrested and fined $4,000 each, and are due to attend court in Bowen on March 13.

"We took non-violent direct action to send a clear message to Adani, our government and any potential investors that new coal projects are economically risky and lack a social licence," Liisa Rusanen said.

"Every week, we see new reminders of the intensifying climate crisis - from the dying Great Barrier Reef, to Cyclone Gita in the Pacific, to Cape Town running out of water.

"We simply cannot keep digging up and burning coal. We're all in this together and so we're asking for support to cover legal costs."

To launch their campaign, the group are hosting two screenings of "A Mighty Force", a new film documenting the movement to stop Adani's coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The events will take place at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery on February 22 and Bellingen Memorial Hall on March 2. Entry fee is $5 with additional donations for the legal costs invited.

Since launching a year ago, the Stop Adani movement has grown to over 160 local community groups.

"The campaign is the most inspiring, determined community movement this country has seen for a long time," Ms Rusanen said.

"Polling has repeatedly shown that the coal prospect lacks support and that the public favours a transition to renewable energy."