Protesters call on GHD to stop dealing with Adani

Protesters outside GHD's office in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

Protesters outside GHD's office in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

Protesters gathered outside GHD's Coffs Harbour office calling on them to cease working with Adani.

Engineering consultancy GHD is working on Adani's Carmichael coal mine project and over 50 protesters sang and held protest signs outside their Harbour Drive office as part of a National Week of Action (July 29 to August 2).

The Carmichael coal mine has been approved for the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland. The proposal includes six open cut pits and five underground mines over an area 30km long.

Liisa Rusanen, member of Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, wants action on climate change, not what she describes as Adani's climate-wrecking coal mine.

"Already 50 companies have ruled out working with Adani to build their disastrous coal mine. These contractors align with the two thirds of Australians who want to see Adani's coal mine stopped," Ms Rusanen said.

She says their reputation is on the line by refusing to distance themselves from the project.

"Burning coal fuels climate chaos, such as the current wildfires in the arctic and the continuing drought closer to home in NSW."

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group have vowed to continue to take action until GHD rule out further work with Adani and the mine is stopped.

"GHD could lead the way to a renewable energy powered future."

Other companies to rule out working with Adani on their

Over 50 companies, including construction giant Downer, have already ruled out working with Adani on their Carmichael coal project.

Adani's coal mine will be the biggest in Australian history.

"It comes at a time when we must stop building new coal mines to deal with the threat of climate change.

"Two-thirds of Australians are opposed to Adani's coal mine which will fuel global warming, send the Black Throated Finch to extinction, have irreversible impacts on groundwater and drive coral bleaching which will wreck the Great Barrier Reef.