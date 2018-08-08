Protesters' 'bold plan' in wake of MP's retirement

OUTSPOKEN local environmentalists, Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, have announced they will launch a new wave of their anti-Adani campaign in the wake of MP Luke Hartsuyker's retirement.

Liisa Rusanen, local mother of two and spokesperson for CCCAG, said they aim to put the issue of coal and climate at the top of the agenda for the federal election.

"Over the last five years, members of our group have met with Mr Hartsuyker several times, we've protested at his office dozens of times, and frankly have been astounded by his refusal to look at the facts on climate and energy,” she said.

"Hartsuyker moving on is an opportunity for Cowper to elect a fresh representative with the capacity to act on the challenges facing our region.”

On 23 August in Coffs Harbour and 25 August in Bellingen, CCCAG will be hosting launches of 'Stop Adani Street by Street'.

Ms Rusanen said it is the next wave of a grass-roots community campaign to stop what would be Australia's biggest coal mine.

"We are going to get everyone talking about this, so no candidate will be able to ignore climate in the lead up to the election. If we want a climate which supports food production, if we want to protect our coastlines and oceans, if we want a liveable climate for our kids, then we need to move this country beyond coal.

"We have an bold plan to create this shift and invite everyone to join us to launch 'Stop Adani Street by Street.'”