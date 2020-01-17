Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial
THE cases against three alleged Adani protesters came before Clermont Magistrates Court this week.
Reuben Michael Anstee, 28, and Amy Francis Booth, 25, are accused of causing more than $12,000 damage when they suspended themselves from poles for more than nine hours at Adani's Carmichael mine site on August 9.
Both have been charged with one count each of trespass, contravening a police direction and unlawfully damaging mine infrastructure.
Sheridan Vautier, 22, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company and deprivation of liberty after she allegedly assaulted an Adani contractor at Clermont in September.
Her lawyer told the court she maintained her innocence and indicated she would plead not guilty to the charges.
Mr Anstee and Ms Booth's cases have been adjourned until March 3. Ms Vautier will face a two-day trial at Emerald on April 29.