Protest passes the 60-day mark

Tuulenana Iuli and Bernard Kelly-Edwards have been protesting daily at the park in the centre of Bellingen near the council chambers.

Tuulenana Iuli and Bernard Kelly-Edwards have been protesting daily at the park in the centre of Bellingen near the council chambers.

FOR 64 days Tuulenana Iuli has been holding a Black Lives Matter protest in Bellingen.

He started after viewing the video of black American man George Floyd who was killed in Minnesota during a violent arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

A white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes with footage showing him begging for his life and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe".

The incident sparked protests across the globe.

"I watched the video about four times and knew what I had to do," Tuulenana said.

"It's timely and has raised a lot of other issues like deaths in custody and racism in schools."

The nurse has lived in Bellingen for 20 years after emigrating from New Zealand.

He has had family members who've been racially vilified

"Nobody needs to go through that."

He has been joined by Bernard Kelly-Edwards for the last 40 days in the park in the middle of town outside the Council chambers.

They stand on the side of the road in the morning as cars and buses go to school and work.

Passers by toot their horns or raise their clenched fists in what's become a universal symbol of solidarity and support.

The majority of people have been supportive but there has been some criticism.

"One car pulled up and yelled 'get a real job' and 'jobs matter' and calling us racist," Bernard said.

"It's that negative response that will just keep us coming back.

"But mostly it's been positive - we get school buses pass by and all the kids have their fists up in the air."