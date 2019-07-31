Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office.
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office. Warren Lynam
Environment

Protest group takes on multinational with rap song

Chloe Lyons
by
31st Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of activist, young and old, have attempted to convince a multinational company to end their relationship with Adani through a "colourful" protest which included a rap song about plastic bags.

The #StopAdani Sunshine Coast group gathered outside the Birtinya office of GHD yesterday with Nanook, a life size polar bear.

Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon addressed the crowd with a rap about plastic and a song about polar bears.

She then led the group into a chant: "Coal is dead GHD. Be the change you want to see".

Similar protests were held from Townsville to Hobart as part of the group's National Week of Action.

A GHD spokesman declined to comment.

"We are calling on GHD to pull out of Adani's dirty coal mine and stand with the two-thirds of Australians who oppose this project," #StopAdani spokesman David Bowling said.

activism adani carmichael mine coal india jobs protest stop adani sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    premium_icon 80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    News Unemployed welfare recipients had their payments cut more than 2 million times in a year after failing to look for work or attend job interviews.

    Does the comparison stack up?

    premium_icon Does the comparison stack up?

    News As the extraordinary standoff over the proposed Cultural and Civic Space continues...

    Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    premium_icon Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    Sport Jessica Johnston to represent Australia at Skydiving World Cup.

    Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    premium_icon Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    News Thick smoke is billowing from huge piles of cleared vegetation.