Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A protester locked to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine site.
A protester locked to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine site. Frontline Action on Coal
Environment

PROTEST: Anti-coal activists fight Premier's lock-on laws

Melanie Whiting
by
21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANTI-COAL activist has locked himself to machinery at Adani's Carmichael mine site this morning in protest over the State Government's crackdown on lock-on devices.

The protester locked to a drill rig using a 'dragon sleeve' device is reported to be Emu Park-based father John Williams.

A Frontline Action on Coal spokesperson said the use of lock-on devices had a "long and vital history of driving positive social change in Australia".

"If Premier Palaszczuk and Resources Council CEO Ian (Macfarlane) are concerned about safety, they should consider the health impacts of continued inaction in the face of climate emergency," the spokesperson said.

Police are on the way to the site and may be forced to use an angle grinder to remove the device.

An Adani spokesperson said it supported the State Government's move to outlaw the devices.

"People are free to express their opinions but this is not a safe, peaceful or legal way to express them," the Adani spokesperson said.

Under tough new laws proposed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday, protesters who use the lock-on devices face up to two years in prison or a maximum $6527 fine.

activists adani annastacia palaszcuk carmichael mine project frontline action on coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Future Coffs Harbour

    Future Coffs Harbour

    Video Bernard Salt on youth retention on the Coffs Coast.

    Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    premium_icon Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    News The man formerly in charge of lifesaving has been arrested

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:48 AM
    WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    premium_icon WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    Crime A man, 22, died after his bicycle was allegedly struck in June

    Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    premium_icon Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    News Brown told teen girl he wanted to “make babies” with her