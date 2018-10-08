Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fishing closures to protect reef species such as emperors, cods, groupers, coral trout and tropical snapper have been set up for the next five years.
Fishing closures to protect reef species such as emperors, cods, groupers, coral trout and tropical snapper have been set up for the next five years.
News

Protective fishing closures set until 2023

by Staff Writers
8th Oct 2018 12:43 PM

CLOSURE dates designed to protect coral reef fin fish have been set for the next five years.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said setting the dates would allow recreational and commercial fishers to plan their fishing trips ahead.

The future closure dates will be held on October 25-29 and November 24-28, 2019; October 14-18 and November 12-16, 2020; October 3-7 and November 2-6, 2021; October 22-26 and November 21-25, 2022; October 12-16 and November 10-14, 2023.

Mr Furner said the closed seasons were to prevent people fishing for coral species at vulnerable times.

"Closed seasons are important to allow stocks to replenish to ensure there are sustainable numbers of fish for current and future generations of Queenslanders to enjoy," he said.

"October and November have been shown scientifically to be the most effective months for closures to protect coral reef fin fish.

"The closure dates coincide with the new moon when coral reef fin fish species such as emperors, cods, groupers, coral trout and tropical snapper aggregate to spawn."

Closures are in place from the tip of Cape York to Bundaberg.

A current closure is in place until October 10 and will be followed by another on November 5-9.

Related Items

environment fishing net free zones protective zones tourism

Top Stories

    Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    premium_icon Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    News "We need to dispel the view that if you simply come to regional Australia you can afford to rent or buy a house.”

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:30 PM
    A two wheel family challenge

    A two wheel family challenge

    Sport Organisers hope the cycle challenge will attract 1000 riders

    Officers alleged to have edited restricted computer files

    premium_icon Officers alleged to have edited restricted computer files

    News Two police officers to face court over unauthorised computer use

    Let the buskers begin

    Let the buskers begin

    News The annual Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival gets under way.

    Local Partners