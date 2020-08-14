Protect the cookies: Guides get huge security grant

DESPITE what those with a vivid imagination might be thinking, the State Government did not just buy $1 million dollars worth of the famous Girl Guides cookies.

The Coffs Harbour Guide Hall on Harbour Drive will undergo $25,000 in improvements which will see a new security fence and guttering to be installed to prevent leaves and debris from accumulating.

The funding has been provided as part of $1 million package to repair and upgrade Girl Guide facilities across the state under a NSW Government COVID-19 stimulus program.

“Girl Guides offers young girls from age 5 to 17 fun, friendship and adventure and this work will help empower them with safer facilities to grow and develop leadership skills while contributing to the community,” Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said.

Girl Guides NSW, ACT and NT Chief Executive Officer Helen White said the stimulus funding would be allocated to priority works and would make a big difference.

Water, Property and Housing Minister Melinda Pavey said the statewide funding would provide a win-win for Girl Guide Halls located on Crown land while supporting local tradespeople and building materials suppliers with work.

“The COVID-19 stimulus program is about supporting jobs and economic activity in communities that have been battling as a result of the pandemic’s impacts on business and other activities,” Mrs Pavey said.

“This has included disruptions to community organisations like the Girl Guides that have been unable to meet face-to-face or do their normal fundraising such as barbecues, cake stalls, and biscuit sales due to social distancing restrictions.

“The NSW Government’s stimulus program will fund maintenance and improvements on Girl Guide facilities on Crown land in NSW with many also used by other community organisations, to ease the financial pressure and strengthen infrastructure for the future.”