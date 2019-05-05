Proscovia savours chance to shine

Peace Proscovia of the Lightning catches the ball against Stacey Francis of the Fever during the round two Super Netball match on Sunday.

Peace Proscovia of the Lightning catches the ball against Stacey Francis of the Fever during the round two Super Netball match on Sunday. Paul Kane

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast goal shooter Peace Proscovia says she relished the chance to showcase her wares during the Lightning's stellar victory over West Coast Fever.

The Sippy Downs-based outfit bounced back from a club record defeat last week in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon with an 80-55 trouncing of Fever in Perth.

It was their highest goal total with the 25-goal margin their second largest victory in Super Netball.

Proscovia starred during the battle, proving unstoppable under the hoop.

Unlike last week, she got the starting role at goal shooter in Perth and was eager to make the most of it.

"It felt like a golden opportunity and I straight away switched my mind on and thought this is the time you have to go out there and showcase what you have and be the Peace that the world knows,” Proscovia said.

"I believe I had a great game because I moved into this game with a positive mind ... and I had to step up this week and perform to my best.”

Proscovia was sharp in a relentless attack during the much-hyped grand final rematch, making use of her reach to snare the ball and land 48 from 54 shots.

The midcourt was also electric in its movement up the court and with its feeding of the circle.

At halftime the Lightning had already equalled their shooting efforts from their season-opener with 43 goals.

They never took their foot off the pedal, not only earning the four points for the win but the four bonus points after winning each quarter.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Lightning who entered the game on the back of a club record defeat in round one.

"I think picking up right from training everyone has been switched on and we learned from the last game and we noticed there was a few things we could have done better as team,” Proscovia said.

"Learning from our loss made us step up and work as a team.”

Despite the dominant display, Proscovia said it was important for the Coast to keep a level head.

"I think the most important thing is to not be too excited because it's just the beginning of the league and we just take every day the way it is and take every game the way it is,” she said.

"We just have to keep stepping up and keep working as a team and (we need) to stay connected as a team and be the Sunshine Coast Lightning that the world has known for the past two years.”

Laura Langman was named player of the match , finding her target in the circle 37 times with 21 goal assists.

With the Lightning holding a comfortable 20 point margin, Proscovia was replaced with fellow goal shooter Cara Koenen in the final stanza with Annika Lee-Jones making her debut for the club after replacing Phumza Maweni.

Jacqui Russell came on for Madeline McAuliffe in the dying stages.