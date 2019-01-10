Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2-million motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved.
A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2-million motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved. Coffs Harbour City Council
News

Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2-million motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved.

The Lemongrass Garden Vietnamese & Thai Restaurant building is situated in a prime location, sitting between the Quality Inn and Best Western motels just by the Pacific Hwy and the Coffs coach terminal.

The proposed development from Buncranen Pty Ltd dubbed Cafe Cezanne would see a restaurant and motel of 17 rooms constructed on the Elizabeth St site.

The development application for the proposed motel is open for submissions until January 23.

The view the application or make a submission visit the Council's Customer service Centre or the council website.

coffs harbour development application holiday accommodation motel tourism
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Shark spotted in shallow water at Minnie Water

    premium_icon VIDEO: Shark spotted in shallow water at Minnie Water

    News 'I grew up in Grafton but live in London now, back for the holidays so it's something to show my UK friends who already think Australia is mental.'

    • 10th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    premium_icon Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    News Well situated government-owned property at the Jetty strip has sold.

    Coffs Coast cashes in on tourism boom

    premium_icon Coffs Coast cashes in on tourism boom

    News Our region one of NSW's key markets in 'golden era' of tourism

    A helping hand for the Brindle's

    A helping hand for the Brindle's

    News Show your support for the Brindle family.

    Local Partners