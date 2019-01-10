Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2-million motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved.

The Lemongrass Garden Vietnamese & Thai Restaurant building is situated in a prime location, sitting between the Quality Inn and Best Western motels just by the Pacific Hwy and the Coffs coach terminal.

The proposed development from Buncranen Pty Ltd dubbed Cafe Cezanne would see a restaurant and motel of 17 rooms constructed on the Elizabeth St site.

The development application for the proposed motel is open for submissions until January 23.

The view the application or make a submission visit the Council's Customer service Centre or the council website.