Proposal could play crucial role in species’ survival

A koala named Pete from Pappinbarra receiving treatments at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, following weeks of devastating bushfires across eastern Australia. Photo by Nathan Edwards/Getty Images

THE Great Koala National Park (GKNP) in the Coffs Harbour hinterland may give the state's koala population a fighting chance, with the already vulnerable species now further decimated in the wake of the bushfires.

At this stage it is unknown how many koalas have died but Coffs Harbour's Bongil Bongil National Park population has become one of the biggest in the state, following fires that razed the Port Macquarie region.

Earlier this year conservation biologist Martin Taylor said the NSW koala population is on track to be extinct by 2050. It will now be a few months before ecologists can assess the devastation of the fires have had on the species since.

Former CEO of the National Parks Association and now a Bellingen resident, Kevin Evans, is spearheading the movement to make the GKNP proposal a reality.

Former CEO of the National Parks Association, and co-ordinator of the GKNP Kevin Evans, spoke at the opening of the new Information and Bisitor Centre at Urunga.

The GKNP proposes to establish a 375,000ha national park in the Coffs Harbour hinterland.

It's an ambitious approach that has seen Labor and the The Greens already pledge their support, and Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shire councils provide funding for a business case.

It would incorporate tourist attractions like a koala hospital, bushwalking and mountain biking tracks, and 4WD tours, potentially bringing more than $300 million into the local economy, according to the National Parks Association.

The GKNP Information and Visitor Centre officially opened at Urunga this week - the first, tangible step forward for the proposal and the GKNP steering committee.

"There are some passionate locals who have designed a proposal that we are trying to persuade the government to enact," Mr Evans said.

"The aftermath of the fires has left communities, koalas and other forest-dependant species without a home and a valid future.

"We're very fortunate in the Bellingen Shire and other parts of the Mid North Coast that there are still large areas that have not burnt. Without large, intact national parks that are well-managed, koalas will be extinct by 2050 which is a tragedy we are all trying to avoid."

Mr Evans said with at least 30 per cent of viable koala habitat now lost to fires around Port Macquarie, the GKNP steering committee would continue lobbying the Nationals and Liberal parties to support their proposal.

"With all the koalas we're seeing coming through the hospitals, it's just the tip of the iceberg.

"Many koalas would have succumbed to the fires, or have suffered long lingering deaths if they've only been partially burnt. It's really quite tragic.

"This proposal is about providing jobs, protecting forests, and making sure we can protect the social and economic value of these areas - as well as the koalas."

Bellingen mayor Dominic King cuts ribbon.

Belligen Shire Mayor Cr Dominic King cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Information and Visitor Centre on Monday.

He said he believed councils on the Mid North Coast will soon form a co-op to lobby for the proposal.

"We so much need this today, and it's so great to have something to smile about," Cr King said.

"I've been talking to the Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Nambucca mayors … and I feel like they're coming on board.

"We should have a co-op of councils in the future saying we want this to happen, and in light of what we've seen with the fires and losing so much habitat, let's hope common sense prevails."

The rejuvenated visitor centre, offering both information and merchandise, will be open daily from 10am-2pm and will be staffed entirely by volunteers.