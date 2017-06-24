Property prices looking up in Coffs

Properties are being snapped up in the scenic Coffs Harbour area.

AS IT tracks its way through the Mid North Coast, the new Pacific Hwy continues to be good news for house and unit prices in the Coffs region.

CoreLogic RP Data's latest Market Trends report shows there is great demand for homes in the $350,000-$450,000 range being snapped up by desperate buyers.

Boambee, where house prices were up 5.6% over a 12-month period, pipped Moonee Beach as the region's most expensive suburb with a median house price of $655,000 compared to $644,500.

Other strong performers included Sapphire Beach with a median house price at $632,500, up 4.7% over a year; Bonville with 20.7% annual growth and a median sale price of $603,000; and Korora, that experienced a respectable 14.4% growth to set buyers back $600,000.

Scott Nolan, principal of Nolan Partners in Coffs Harbour says: "Some areas of Bonville have been rezoned from rural to residential so that has pushed prices up. There are also new subdivisions with house and land packages.”

Emerald Beach also clocked up a tidy 10.7% growth for house prices to hit a median of $581,250.

To rent a house there will now cost you $400 a week on average, with increases in return of 2.6% while Safety Beach has experienced a 12.9% boom over a year, to make the median rental price $480.

"Sapphire Beach and Emerald Beach have a number of new housing estates and they are five to 10 minutes from Coffs central,” Mr Nolan said.

Unit prices in Sapphire Beach jumped a whopping 24.7% over a year, with the median price now $305,000.

Growth and demand were also healthy in Woolgoolga. Unit prices continued to rise - this year 8.4% - to bring the median price to $399,000.

The only poor performer seems to have been Nana Glen, bad news for local celebrity Russell Crowe, who owns a property there. Prices in the area dropped 8.8% to a median house price of $406,000.

Coffs Harbour can boast the most properties for sale in the 12 months with 6877 homes and 5714 units.

"Coffs Harbour is still very affordable, has a fantastic regional airport, an excellent base hospital, a university and a regional shopping hub,” Mr Nolan said.

"We are expecting big growth in the next 10-20 years and, once the funding comes through to do the Coffs Harbour bypass, we are expecting prices to go up even further.

"What we offer overall is an unbeatable lifestyle.”