Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Remembering 'one of a kind' girl killed in car tragedy

    premium_icon Remembering 'one of a kind' girl killed in car tragedy

    News TRIBUTES have flown for one of the victims who was killed when a car took out two women in Nambucca Heads on the weekend.

    'HORRIFIC': Mum hit with manslaughter over daughter's death

    premium_icon 'HORRIFIC': Mum hit with manslaughter over daughter's death

    News POLICE have charged a woman in relation to multiple deaths.

    Green groups not happy with government's Right to Farm Bill

    premium_icon Green groups not happy with government's Right to Farm Bill

    News “THIS goes way beyond just animal welfare activists on farms."

    Coffs Harbour school principal slams student climate strike

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour school principal slams student climate strike

    News THE school principal didn't mince his words over 'attention seekers'