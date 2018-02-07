Menu
Property is powering the economy

Property jobs are flourishing
Property jobs are flourishing
Melissa Martin
THE property industry is officially Australia's largest employer.

According to research by AEC Group, the property industry accounts for more than 1.4million jobs - taking over healthcare and social assistance as the nation's largest employers.

The industry also contributed $202.9billion to GDP in 2015-16 - an increase of $20.4billion since 2013-14 - extending its lead as the biggest direct contributor to GDP.

In NSW, the property industry also contributed approximately $20.9billion to State Government tax revenues in 2015-16 - more than half the total collected.

"More than one in four wages rely on our industry directly or indirectly - that's a huge contribution to the livelihoods of individuals and families across the state,” Property Council NSW executive director Jane Fitzgerald said.

"These are white-collar and blue-collar jobs, from high finance to skilled trades, and from construction to the managers of the most sophisticated commercial properties.

"This data highlights the interlinked benefits of a strong property industry - construction activity not only helps boost supply and take the pressure off house prices, it also creates jobs.”

Topics:  building jobs property real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

