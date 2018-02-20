Property is off to a hot start for 2018

SAWTELL has had its first $1-million-plus sale for 2018.

CoreLogic records show 21 Cunningham Cres in Bonville Waters sold for $1.180-million last week by Real Estate Coffs Harbour.

The four-bedroom home on 842 sqm fronts the picturesque Bonville Creek.

Korora also hit the million-dollar mark last week.

A three-bedroom home with sweeping ocean views at 25 Korora Bay Dr was sold by The Edge Coffs Harbour for $1-million.

Diggers Beach continues to achieve strong results, with 5 Diggers Court sold by Florent & Mundey for $1.295-million, and Emerald Beach has achieved another 1-million-plus result. A four-bedroom home at 27 Ocean View Cres was sold by McGrath for $1.11-million.

While the top end of the market is selling well, there are still bargains to be had.

A one-bedroom unit at 6/70 Boultwood St was sold by NSW Real Estate for $170,000, a two-bedroom unit at 3/17 Corambara Cres, Toormina was sold by Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell for $215,000 and on the northern beaches, a three-bedroom home at Corindi Beach was sold by McKimms Real Estate for $330,000.

Meantime finding a rental property has become a little easier than in 2018.

After falling to their lowest levels in 20 months during December, residential rental vacancy numbers have increased for the start of 2018 on the Coffs Coast.

According to the Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW)'s Vacancy Rate Survey, Coffs Harbour's residential vacancy was 2.5 per cent in January, a rise of 0.7 per cent since December.

Road and infrastructure works continue make rental properties scarce in the Northern Rivers where the rental vacancy rates sits at just 0.8 per cent -the lowest result in the state.