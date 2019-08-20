Properties to go under the hammer to recoup rates

The 13 properties all have rates and charges outstanding for more than 10 years.

The 13 properties all have rates and charges outstanding for more than 10 years.

LANDOWNERS who haven’t paid rates look set to have their properties sold off by Coffs Harbour City Council

The 13 properties all have rates and charges outstanding for 10 years or more, and are located across the entire Local Government Area.

The outstanding fees amount to $133,957.11 with council staff making repeated attempts to contact the owners.

The properties are located from Toormina and Boambee through to Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga and out to Ulong, Nana Glen and Bucca.

The matter was last raised at council’s June 3 meeting this year when it was resolved to commence the sell off and make further attempts to contact owners but in many cases the properties are now part of deceased estates.

Councillors will consider the matter again at their Thursday night meeting where the recommendation is to proceed with the sale.

ALSO ON THE AGENDA:

Councillor calls for independent financial review into Cultural and Civic Space

The General Manager Steve McGrath will set a reserve sale price for each property in consultation with an approved real estate agent and they will be sold at public auction.

The land parcels are all small sections of closed road that were not captured at the time larger parcels surrounding them were sold which means rates and charges will likely continue to be unrecoverable until sold.

The roads were once designated for a range of purposes including travelling stock but are now no longer needed.

After the auction, and once settlement of purchased properties has occurred, proceeds will be allocated between the overdue rates and charges. All expenses incurred by council in connection with the land sale including advertising, solicitor and real estate agent costs will also be covered.

Council will attempt to return any surplus funds to the ratepayer but if they still can’t be located those surplus funds will be sent to the Office of State Revenue as unclaimed monies.