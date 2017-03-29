Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

THE latest statistics on property sale prices have revealed some startling results on the use of print advertising.

The CoreLogic figures show by combining print with online advertising for houses, vendors stand to achieve a price 21% higher than using online advertising alone.

The report found there was an average $86,428 sale price difference between houses advertised using an online component in partnership with ads in the Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Property Guide, compared with those using only online advertising.

When it came to units, including print advertising with online achieved a price $16,835 higher than using online advertising alone.

Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate sales manager Kath Tucker said the results highlight the power of print.

"Experts say the market is made up of three kinds of people: active buyers, people monitoring the market and passive market watchers. While both online and print advertising is effective at attracting active buyers who are looking to purchase, online doesn't have the same impact on incidental buyers - the people who see a home and fall in love with it. Often they didn't even know they were looking.”

The report also found using online and print to sell a house achieved a 27% higher success rate.