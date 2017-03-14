Promising young refs in training

Some of the "Baby Refs” doing their beginners' referee course at Sportz Central.

AT THE beginning of this month, a spirited group of 32 young basketball enthusiasts attended the introductory class of the 2017 beginners' referee course at Sportz Central.

"Baby Refs", as they call them, need to be in at least Year 7 and be available on the weekends.

Instructed by referee supervisor Jack Stephens and referee co-ordinator Courtney Smith, the up-and- coming officials grabbed a whistle to learn about the lead/trail referee positions, hand signals and procedures for communicating with the bench as well as other important information during the three-hour session.

They will continue their training by shadowing veteran refs on the courts during the year before formally earning their certification to join the Coffs Harbour Basketball black and white brigade.