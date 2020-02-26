Prominent businessman behind bars after violent outburst

IN addition to a string of charges in relation to a violent outburst last year, prominent Coffs Harbour businessman Shaun French is facing one of animal cruelty.

Mr French is the owner of Complete Pest Control.

The 33-year-old has been remanded in custody since the outburst at Nana Glen on the night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 last year.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link on Tuesday (February 25) to face a number of charges including aggravated break and enter which is a serious indictable offence (to be heard in district court).

Shaun French has been remanded in custody to face a number of serious offences.

He is also facing two charges of stalk/intimidate with the intent of causing fear of physical harm (domestic) and destroying/damaging property (a car windscreen).

He has not entered a plea in relation to these charges and the matters have been adjourned to March 24.

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.

When arrested he was found to be in possession of cocaine and Mr French pleaded guilty to this when he appeared in court on Tuesday. He will be sentenced for this offence when he next appears in court.

The animal cruelty charge has also been adjourned and relates to an incident involving a cat that occurred between 6am on October 6, and 6pm on October 7, last year.

He also faces a further charge of stalk/intimidate with the intent of causing fear of physical harm (domestic) relating to an incident in Bellingen on November 18.