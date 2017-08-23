23°
News

Prolonged alcohol binge prior to Lynette Daley's death

Keagan Elder
| 23rd Aug 2017 8:00 AM
The family of Lynette Daley are seeking answers over her death as the trial of two men continues in the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour this week.
The family of Lynette Daley are seeking answers over her death as the trial of two men continues in the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour this week. Trevor Veale

THE family of a mother-of-seven who died of injuries sustained after an alleged sexual assault heard she would likely have been "severely impaired" at the time.

On Tuesday, the hushed Coffs Harbour courtroom heard Lynette Daley had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.303 at the time of her death on January 27, 2011.

Neuropharmacology Professor Macdonald Christie told the court he expected Ms Daley would have been severely impaired with that amount of alcohol in her system.

But he said it would be difficult to determine exactly Ms Daley's alcohol levels at the time she had rough sexual intercourse the day before she died.

He said there were too many unanswered variables, including Ms Daley's tolerance of alcohol and if she stopped drinking.

The court heard Ms Daley had been drinking on a "prolonged alcoholic binge" over January 24-26 when camping with Adrian Attwater and Peter Maris at Ten Mile Beach.

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.
Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011. contributed

Witnesses reported Ms Daley was drunk at 6pm on Australia Day in 2011 when leaving Foodworks at Iluka.

Ms Daley was reportedly seen with her head down and eyes drooping.

The court heard Ms Daley had sex with Mr Attwater and Mr Maris later that night and was fisted.

Prof Christie said he had a "reasonable assumption" Ms Daley would have been intoxicated when having sex with the two men.

He said alcohol was an analgesic meaning it provided pain relief while allowing for some sensations to be felt.

Prof Christie said the ability for alcohol to dull all pain depended on the extent of it but doubted it would overcome severe pain.

He also said it was possible Ms Daley could have had a seizure as a result of drinking high levels of alcohol.

In a transcript of a police interview heard in court, Mr Attwater described Ms Daley as being "off her f***ing face that night (on Australia Day 2011)".

Topics:  adrian attwater alcohol coffs harbour lynette daley nsw supreme court paul maris sexual assault

