Program for Curryfest 2018

Main Stage

9am: Om Tara

9.30am: Bhangra Dance Team (Qld - Rich Virsa)

9.40am: Gidha Dance Team (Brisbane Gidha Group)

10am: Official Opening

10.35am: Bhangra Dance Team (NSW - Rhythm of Bhangra)

10.45am: Bhangra Dance Team (ACT - Folk Original)

11am: Soraya Zumba

11.15am: Gidha Dance Team (Nachda Punjab)

11.30am: Gidha Dance Team (Brisbane Gidha Group)

12pm: McKenzie (band)

12.45pm: Coffs Sky Diving Exhibition at Main Beach

1pm: Brisbane Bhangra Band (Featuring performances by Dr Singh and Rana Sandhu)

2.15pm: Gidha Dance Team (Nachda Punjab)

2.30pm: Bhangra Dance Team (NSW - Rhythm of Bhangra)

2.40pm: GOGO Sangha (School students performers)

2.50pm: Bhangra Dance Team (ACT - Folk Original)

3.10pm: Banghra and Gidha Presentations

3.30pm: McKenzie (band)

4.15pm: Brisbane Bhangra Band

Wellness Zone

Zone 1 - Treatments from 9am to 3.30pm

All treatments $25 for 20 minutes.

Massage, beauty and body, and naturopathic treatments all available.

Walk up appointments or pre-book online.

Zone 2 - Free classes

9.15am: Morning Yoga Flow with Anna Miley from Studiomove

10.15am: Healthy movement yoga with Anne Forkert from Studiomove

11am: Learn to Relax with Tammy Reid from Doing What Works

12pm: Healing Techniques with Tammy Reid from Doing What Works

1pm: Slow Flow Yoga with Chaitanya

2pm: Slow Flow Yoga with Chaitanya

Cooking Zone

10.15am: Nidhi (2016 Masterchef)

11am: Valerie and Courtney (2017 MKR)

11.45am: Ray Silva (2017 Masterchef)

12.30pm: Nidhi

1.15pm: Valerie and Courtney

2pm: Ray Silva

3pm: Nidhi

Street Performers

9.45am: Varietyville at Coopers Surf corner

10.15am: Varietyville at Main Entrance Beach St

10.45am: Varietyville at Queen St

11.15am: Varietyville at Coopers Surf corner

11.45am: The Smileys Show at Coopers Surf corner

12pm: Coffs Coast Tribal Drummers at Caravan Park Entrance Beach St

12.15pm: Varietyville at Main Entrance Beach St

12.45pm: Varietyville at Queen St

1.15pm: Varietyville at Coopers Surf Corner

1.30pm: Sabha Tribal Belly Dancers at Caravan Park Entrance Beach St

1.45pm: Kabila Moja at Caravan Park Entrance Beach St

2.15pm: The Smileys Show at Coopers Surf corner

2.45pm: Varietyville at Main Entrance Beach St

3pm: Varietyville at Queen St

3.30pm: Varietyville at Coopers Surf corner