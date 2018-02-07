Program continues to help environmental groups

MIGHTY JOB: Dunecare remains one of the most important bodies looking after the Coffs Coast environment.

MIGHTY JOB: Dunecare remains one of the most important bodies looking after the Coffs Coast environment. Trevor Veale

GRANTS from as little as $5000 up to $100,000 are now available for environmental projects in the local region.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser encourages community groups and councils to apply for the NSW Government's 2018 Restoration and Rehabilitation Grants Program.

"These grants deliver funding to local grassroots environmental projects that restore, protect and enhance a variety of environments,” he said.

"Community groups, not-for-profit and government entities are all encouraged to apply.

"The aim is to protect and restore ecosystems and care for the habitats of rare and endangered plants and animals.”

The program is now in its 20th year and is one of the longest running in Australia.

It has helped landholders, local councils, government agencies and community groups to restore habitats for native and endangered species, improve water quality and rehabilitate wetland areas.

