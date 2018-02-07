Menu
Login
News

Program continues to help environmental groups

MIGHTY JOB: Dunecare remains one of the most important bodies looking after the Coffs Coast environment.
MIGHTY JOB: Dunecare remains one of the most important bodies looking after the Coffs Coast environment. Trevor Veale

GRANTS from as little as $5000 up to $100,000 are now available for environmental projects in the local region.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser encourages community groups and councils to apply for the NSW Government's 2018 Restoration and Rehabilitation Grants Program.

"These grants deliver funding to local grassroots environmental projects that restore, protect and enhance a variety of environments,” he said.

"Community groups, not-for-profit and government entities are all encouraged to apply.

"The aim is to protect and restore ecosystems and care for the habitats of rare and endangered plants and animals.”

The program is now in its 20th year and is one of the longest running in Australia.

It has helped landholders, local councils, government agencies and community groups to restore habitats for native and endangered species, improve water quality and rehabilitate wetland areas.

Apply here

　

Topics:  member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nature conservation nsw rehabilitation and restoration grants program water quality wetlands

Coffs Coast Advocate
Protesters rally against forest agreement 'sham'

Protesters rally against forest agreement 'sham'

Protest held against proposed renewal of the Regional Forest Agreement for a further 20 years, with NSW Greens declaring it an "absolute sham”.

Regional homes are hot property

Regional property is ahead of city gains

Our real estate is outpacing the big cities

Got a spare $5.25 million?

Your next business opportunity?

Could this be your new local investment opportunity?

Property is powering the economy

Property jobs are flourishing

One in four wages reply on the property industry

Local Partners