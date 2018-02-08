Program connects local business with overseas buyers

DIVERSIFICATION is becoming vital in regional areas to create employment and grow the economic opportunities.

Once it was agriculture and tourism alone that mattered and technological advances are rapidly changing business in the bush but most ventures need government funding to find their niche.

The Global Connections Fund (GCF) Priming Grants are designed to help Australian researchers and business expand their work overseas and have the ability to put a regional enterprise on the same or similar footing as one set up in the city.

Small and medium businesses and researchers on the Mid North Coast are encouraged to apply for the grants of up to $7,000 to help them collaborate and link with international counterparts and expertise.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the rush is on to explore collaborative projects in international markets.

"To date, $2.9 million in GCF grants funding has been used to increase collaboration in science, technology and innovation at the international level,” he said.

"Previous grants have seen Australian researchers and small and medium businesses collaborating with partners in Europe, South America, Asia and the USA.

"In previous rounds, 73 grantees were able to raise capital exceeding $2.3 million meaning every government dollar was leveraged more than fourfold.

"I encourage all eligible researchers and businesses to look internationally and take advantage of the assistance on offer.”

Expressions of interest for priming grants remain open until 5pm (AEDT) on February 19.

For information visit globalconnectionsfund.org.au/priming-grants/